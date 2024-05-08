2024-05-08 gradual transition

Last year, I planted 25 bee friendly tulip bulbs expecting a range of light to dark magenta shades. However, they surprised me by blooming in a sequence - one color following another, starting white with a pink blush. And some even have been fringed. And they have been much nicer, than on the picture from the garden center. Now, this particular tulip, the very last one, boasts a rich, dark violet hue. Loved them. I hope the energy goes now back in the bulb (I do not cut the leaves), and and hope they will give me joy again, in a year.