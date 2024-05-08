Previous
2024-05-08 gradual transition by mona65
Photo 3016

2024-05-08 gradual transition

Last year, I planted 25 bee friendly tulip bulbs expecting a range of light to dark magenta shades. However, they surprised me by blooming in a sequence - one color following another, starting white with a pink blush. And some even have been fringed. And they have been much nicer, than on the picture from the garden center. Now, this particular tulip, the very last one, boasts a rich, dark violet hue. Loved them. I hope the energy goes now back in the bulb (I do not cut the leaves), and and hope they will give me joy again, in a year.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10!
826% complete

Taffy
Wow -- this really pops! Gorgeous!
May 8th, 2024  
