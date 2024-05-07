Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3015
2024-05-07 watery canvas
Step closer. Kneel down. Peer into the puddle. What do you see?
Maybe fragments of the sky, trees, and passing souls...
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3185
photos
342
followers
50
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th May 2024 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plane tree
,
mw-puddle
,
mw-reflection
,
mw-24
Barb
ace
Truly an excellent photo in b&w! The reflections are amazing!
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close