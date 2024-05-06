Previous
2024-05-06 don't rush me by mona65
2024-05-06 don't rush me

It needed time, patients and care, to take this picture of this tiny snail. But maybe this was just what I needed after a busy day. Some slow-time.

I found it on the spider flower, and brought it back there after the "session".
Mona

Wendy Stout ace
Fabulous picture
May 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful! I love the tones, comp, light and the subject.
May 6th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
You have an amazing eye, Mona for seeing and capturing what many might over look. I really like how the background compliments the color of the snail's shell.
May 6th, 2024  
