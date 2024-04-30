Sign up
Photo 3008
2024-04-30 financial magazine
No money to invest, no time to read a stock exchange magazine; but I do have a bit of creativity locked up, that saw beauty in said periodical.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3178
photos
343
followers
49
following
824% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
30th April 2024 6:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
paper-art
,
mw-paper
,
mw-24
Barb
ace
Pretty and very creative eye!
April 30th, 2024
