2024-05-03 "did you hear that?" by mona65
Photo 3011

2024-05-03 "did you hear that?"

Xia ~ "did you hear that?"

There was a distant sound somewhere behind me in the house,... so she shifted seamlessly from a state of serene repose, to one of acute alertness.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Mona

Angela
Perfect title for your cutie
May 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent portrait :)
May 3rd, 2024  
