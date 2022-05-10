Sign up
Photo 2626
2021-05-10
10th May 2022
10th May 22
4
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
2789
photos
410
followers
60
following
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
10th May 2022 7:45pm
Suzanne
ace
Instant favourite for composition, light and the magnificent sky
May 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous in its simplicity.
May 10th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Simply stunning.
May 10th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful...great sense of space, scale
May 10th, 2022
