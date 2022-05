2022-05-09 city in the woods

Somehow all my hardware is having a glitch at the moment.. My pc screen plays the black serenade and this mobile phone, doesn't accept all letters, but likes to add a point after each word. Long story short, I have not the patients and possibility to go through my pics today. So I share this block of wood I found in the forrest today, whose splintered side looks like the skyline of a tiny city to me.