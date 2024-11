2024-11-08 sea of fog

Enchanting hike with my Mum on Mount Rigi, often called the “Queen of the Mountains,” especially when you find yourself above a sea of fog.

Mount Rigi is just around the corner from where we live and offers an easy escape from the fog that often envelops us for days or even weeks at this time of year. Still, it is very unusual that there is now snow yet at 1800 meters above sea level.