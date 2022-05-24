Sign up
Photo 2641
2022-05-24 fire hydrant
Another small farm at the slops of our mountain. I was tempted to clone out the hydrant, but those single hydrants close to our farms just belong to the scenes.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2804
photos
407
followers
61
following
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
24th May 2022 5:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hydrant
,
farm
,
switzerland
,
central switzerland
,
mw-22
Helene
ace
gorgeous
May 24th, 2022
