2022-05-24 fire hydrant by mona65
Photo 2641

2022-05-24 fire hydrant

Another small farm at the slops of our mountain. I was tempted to clone out the hydrant, but those single hydrants close to our farms just belong to the scenes.

24th May 2022 24th May 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Helene ace
gorgeous
May 24th, 2022  
