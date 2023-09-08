Previous
2023-09-08 view from mount rigi
2023-09-08 view from mount rigi

Joyride with my parents to the top of Mount Rigi. By aerial cable car and cogwheel trains.
We have been lucky that despite of the mist, we had be clear view, while other mountains around us, had a cover of clouds.

Mona

@mona65
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous misty mountains
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful.
September 8th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett
So beautiful, that mist in just the right places with the dark silhouette of trees.
September 8th, 2023  
Lesley
Fantastic scenery
September 8th, 2023  
Julie
Beautiful in black and white.
September 8th, 2023  
