Previous
Photo 2916
2023-09-10 the one and only
This is the one and only figue, my pot-figue tree produced this year. Juicy and sweet, it made for a nice "amuse-gueule", with a bite of goat cheese and a drip of honey.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
7
6
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
10th September 2023 4:40pm
Tags
figue
,
mw-food
,
mw-2023
JackieR
ace
Looks delicious
September 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful shot
September 10th, 2023
Kate
ace
Lovely composition
September 10th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
September 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice tone and composition and yummy subject :-)
September 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shot and you get to eat it afterwards.
September 10th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous lighting, details
September 10th, 2023
