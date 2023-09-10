Previous
2023-09-10 the one and only by mona65
2023-09-10 the one and only

This is the one and only figue, my pot-figue tree produced this year. Juicy and sweet, it made for a nice "amuse-gueule", with a bite of goat cheese and a drip of honey.
Mona

JackieR ace
Looks delicious
September 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful shot
September 10th, 2023  
Kate ace
Lovely composition
September 10th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice tone and composition and yummy subject :-)
September 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot and you get to eat it afterwards.
September 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous lighting, details
September 10th, 2023  
