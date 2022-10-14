Previous
Mushrooms in the early morning by monicac
Mushrooms in the early morning

I saw these tiny mushrooms this morning when walking Teo. Good thing I took the photo, because when we came back for his next walk, somebody had walked all over them.
Monica

@monicac
