Previous
Next
Micalet at night by monicac
Photo 1264

Micalet at night

Micalet (little Michael) is the name of the cathedral's belfry - after the name of the biggest bell. Apparently it's called "little" because it was planned to be a storey higher, but they ran out of money.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise