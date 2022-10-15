Sign up
Photo 1264
Micalet at night
Micalet (little Michael) is the name of the cathedral's belfry - after the name of the biggest bell. Apparently it's called "little" because it was planned to be a storey higher, but they ran out of money.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
