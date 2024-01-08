Previous
Next
The forgotten by mortmanphotography
6 / 365

The forgotten

I was struck by so many homeless people on the street in Melbourne - it asks what is being done to help these individuals - How did they get there and how can we as a society help them back on their feet?
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise