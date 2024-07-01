Checking the news before bed

From my series of intimate photographs of the people around me in Canberra for this week's @52frames competition, here's a peek into my home life. This photograph captures an intimate moment with my wife, Diana, as she goes through her nightly routine before bed. She likes to check her emails, catch up on the news, and watch a few Instagram reels from the people she follows. I thought this photo would be perfect for this week's competition theme, Negative Space. This powerful compositional tool makes the subject stand out by providing room to breathe, allowing it to shine amidst a lot of "empty" space. I love the warm orange hues in this photograph, which are surrounded by encroaching darkness, enhancing her presence in the portrait and evoking a sense of a winter’s night as we stay warm together through another very cold night