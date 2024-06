Technology as a babysitter

I'm definitely guilty of relying on technology to occupy the kids while I get things done. It's so easy to let the TV babysit them. Just the other day at the Fyshwick markets, I saw a young boy completely absorbed in his mobile phone, likely playing a game unsupervised, while his mom did the grocery shopping. It struck me as a moment worth capturing, and it made me reflect on the guilt I feel about not spending more time with my own kids, instead letting technology take over our home life.