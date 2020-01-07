Sign up
Photo 3655
Flashback Day
I haven't taken any photos today... so, I picked a photo from a few years ago, and well, it's random and there I am on the first Vintage Clothing Day in memory of my dear friend, Hannah.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3655
photos
8
followers
14
following
1001% complete
View this month »
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
HTC_0P9C2
Taken
5th June 2018 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flashback_photos
,
random_photos
