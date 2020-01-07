Previous
Flashback Day by mozette
Flashback Day

I haven't taken any photos today... so, I picked a photo from a few years ago, and well, it's random and there I am on the first Vintage Clothing Day in memory of my dear friend, Hannah.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

