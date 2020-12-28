Previous
Christmas Lunch by mozette
Photo 4011

Christmas Lunch

We had a lovely lunch on Christmas Day.

Despite me having a horrible toothache, the day was great.
Lynda Parker

Lynda Parker
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
