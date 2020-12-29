Previous
Next
Snoozing Ellie by mozette
Photo 4012

Snoozing Ellie

This darling dog loves her sleep, especially when she's been up since 5:45am

She's such a good girl.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1099% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise