Photo 4013
Snuggle Dog
Ellie has been a snuggle wooffie this time around.
Whenever she can, she snuggles around my feet and snoozes.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
ellie
