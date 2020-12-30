Previous
Next
Snuggle Dog by mozette
Photo 4013

Snuggle Dog

Ellie has been a snuggle wooffie this time around.

Whenever she can, she snuggles around my feet and snoozes.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1099% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise