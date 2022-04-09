Sign up
Photo 4478
A New Cover
I found this gorgeous bed spread at work, and it suits my chaise lounge perfectly.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_place
