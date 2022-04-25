Sign up
Photo 4494
Lighting Up My Driveway
It's Anzac Day here. And for those of us who don't want to attend the public dawn services, we can do a light up of our driveway.
This is where you stand in your driveway, balcony or living room with a candle and watch the live services on television.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4487
4488
4489
4490
4491
4492
4493
4494
Tags
my_place
,
dawn_service
