Lighting Up My Driveway by mozette
Photo 4494

Lighting Up My Driveway

It's Anzac Day here. And for those of us who don't want to attend the public dawn services, we can do a light up of our driveway.

This is where you stand in your driveway, balcony or living room with a candle and watch the live services on television.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

