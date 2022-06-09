Previous
Backyard Work by mozette
Backyard Work

It's Winter, and it's the time I get outside and work the hardest on my garden.

Today I backfilled my jade dedicated to my budgie.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
