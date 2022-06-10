Previous
The Blue Vase by mozette
The other day, I was out at the Logan Artists Association, and I saw this beautiful blue and white vase at their gallery for sale.

I loved it, and bought it. The artist is a favourite of mine, Isabelle. She does the most beautiful pottery.

I've bought a few of her pieces and have them around my house.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
