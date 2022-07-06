Sign up
Photo 4566
History
This is one of my late Grandpa's diaries.
1941... it's a great insight into how my Grandpa lived.
6th July 2022
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
diary
history
grandpa
