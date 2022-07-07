Previous
New Chairs by mozette
Photo 4567

New Chairs

I scored these beautiful chairs at lifeline. And I saved $30 by picking them up myself. Dad helped me this morning.

I love them!
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
bkb in the city
They certainly look very nice
July 7th, 2022  
