Studio by mozette
Photo 4583

Studio

Every few days I set up my living room as a painting studio.

It takes about 20 minutes to set up, and pull down, but it's worth it.
23rd July 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
