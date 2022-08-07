Sign up
Photo 4598
Glengallan Rose
Mum and Dad have the Glengallan Rose in their garden. It originally grows at the Glengallan Homestead on the Darling Downs here in Queensland.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
rose
glengallan_homestead
