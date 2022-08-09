Previous
Next
Office Clean-Up! by mozette
Photo 4600

Office Clean-Up!

After a painting session this morning, I had some lunch and then spent an hour sorting through the office.

Now I've got one empty box, and put out one bag of rubbish.

I'll use this box downstairs for things to clean up behind the living room chairs.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise