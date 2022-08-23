Sign up
Photo 4614
Two Months
It's been 8 weeks since I've been off the heavy antibiotics for c.diff.
And I'm eating well, sleeping okay, and have gone back to volunteer work at Lifeline one day a week.
I'm getting back to normal, but it's slow-going.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
me
,
my_health
,
c.diff
