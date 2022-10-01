Previous
Unfinished by mozette
Photo 4653

Unfinished

These two are unfinished. But it won't take me long to complete them, spray them and get them ready for my niece.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
