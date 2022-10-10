Previous
Night Lights by mozette
Photo 4662

Night Lights

I love having fairy lights in my backyard. It gives it a beautiful feeling of warmth and is very welcoming.

The other day, after not having them for over a year, I have begun to put them around the garden again.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
