Photo 4679
Agapanthus
My lovely Agapanthus has started to push out flower stalks in the past few days.
It's been so hot 🥵 and I'm watering the garden every day, so my garden doesn't dry out.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
24th October 2022 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
Leave a Comment
