Previous
Next
Agapanthus by mozette
Photo 4679

Agapanthus

My lovely Agapanthus has started to push out flower stalks in the past few days.

It's been so hot 🥵 and I'm watering the garden every day, so my garden doesn't dry out.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise