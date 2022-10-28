Previous
Summer Sale by mozette
Photo 4680

Summer Sale

I was at Lifeline today, and looked for some blouses for Mum.

There's some lovely ones. I'll get her over there soon.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

