A Good Day by mozette
Photo 4806

A Good Day

I worked hard at Lifeline yesterday. We do have a beautiful selection of clothes. And even though the big job I do isn't easy, I do like it.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
