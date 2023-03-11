Miniature

Art in any size is always fun.



This is a photo of Hearts Reef on the Great Barrier Reef, here in Queensland. It's part of the marine park here, and protected, but it is at risk due to coral bleaching where the coral is dying.



I've been to the Reef, it's enormous, and is breathtaking. As with any reefs of our oceans it's worth saving seeing how many fish live there.