Photo 4933
Purple
I got this for my 17th birthday from my parents. It's a love retro beauty case, designed to travel.
I'm 50 this year, and it's been cared for and used over these years, and still looks like new!
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
