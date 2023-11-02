Previous
The Day of the Dead by mozette
Yesterday was All Saints Day. And today is The Day of the Dead. I set the table for someone who has passed away so they can join me here at home.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot. Lovely idea.
November 2nd, 2023  
