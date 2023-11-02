Sign up
Photo 5050
The Day of the Dead
Yesterday was All Saints Day. And today is The Day of the Dead. I set the table for someone who has passed away so they can join me here at home.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
halloween
,
my_place
,
the_day_of_the_dead
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. Lovely idea.
November 2nd, 2023
