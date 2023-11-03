Sign up
Previous
Photo 5051
Welsh Love Spoon
I'm always surprised at what shows up at work.
This type of thing should never show up at a charity store as it belongs to the family, and is handed down not given away.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
2nd November 2023 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
handmade
,
timber
,
welsh
,
hand_made
