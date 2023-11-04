Previous
My Tiny Feet by mozette
Photo 5052

My Tiny Feet

I'm so pleased to have found two pairs of shoes on Thursday for my size 7 feet... yes, my feet are very small.

I find it hard to find shoes for them, comfy ones at that.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise