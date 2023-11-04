Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5052
My Tiny Feet
I'm so pleased to have found two pairs of shoes on Thursday for my size 7 feet... yes, my feet are very small.
I find it hard to find shoes for them, comfy ones at that.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5052
photos
9
followers
15
following
1384% complete
View this month »
5045
5046
5047
5048
5049
5050
5051
5052
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
3rd November 2023 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
feet
,
tiny
,
small_feet
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close