Previous
Yesterday's Efforts by mozette
Photo 5144

Yesterday's Efforts

We're living through heatwave conditions right now. And even though I tried, it was just too hot to paint yesterday, but I got a bit done.

I had the air conditioner running for a good part of the day.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Bravo !!
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise