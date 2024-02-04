Sign up
Previous
Photo 5144
Yesterday's Efforts
We're living through heatwave conditions right now. And even though I tried, it was just too hot to paint yesterday, but I got a bit done.
I had the air conditioner running for a good part of the day.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
1
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
painting
crafty_pegs
my_place
Corinne
ace
Bravo !!
February 3rd, 2024
