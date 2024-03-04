Sign up
Previous
Photo 5173
Well, ...
That wasn't easy.
I've seen painted rocks everywhere. So, thought to try it out.
Yeah, not easy. My first rock was a disaster, my second one wasn't much better... I'll keep at it.
I want to paint enough to decorate my fairy garden.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5173
photos
10
followers
17
following
1417% complete
View this month »
5166
5167
5168
5169
5170
5171
5172
5173
Tags
crafty_pegs
,
fairy_garden
,
my_place
