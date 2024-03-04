Previous
Well, ... by mozette
Photo 5173

Well, ...

That wasn't easy.

I've seen painted rocks everywhere. So, thought to try it out.

Yeah, not easy. My first rock was a disaster, my second one wasn't much better... I'll keep at it.

I want to paint enough to decorate my fairy garden.
