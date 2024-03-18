Sign up
Photo 5187
Destruction
Yesterday, I was working on my garden, and found that one plant - the one in the top right corner - had slowly encroached on my shade area!
OMG 😲!
I spent an hour with secateurs clipping and pulling out a huge amount of this horrible plant!
This Winter Maintenance Plan time, thus will be one of the four plants leaving my garden.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
weeds
,
creeper
,
my_garden
