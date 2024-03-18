Previous
Destruction by mozette
Destruction

Yesterday, I was working on my garden, and found that one plant - the one in the top right corner - had slowly encroached on my shade area!

OMG 😲!

I spent an hour with secateurs clipping and pulling out a huge amount of this horrible plant!

This Winter Maintenance Plan time, thus will be one of the four plants leaving my garden.
