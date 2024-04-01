Previous
Not The Positive I Was Hoping For by mozette
Not The Positive I Was Hoping For

Yep.

Guess who has covid?

It took 4 years, but it caught me.

We're getting antivirals this morning.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

