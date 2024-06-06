Previous
Peter Alexander by mozette
Photo 5267

Peter Alexander

I've always wanted to own a set of Peter Alexander pyjamas, and on Monday, I went out and bought a set... along with a pair of his slippers.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise