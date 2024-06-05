Vintage Clothing Day

Today, it's the day I chose to get everyone wearing vintage clothes and talk about mental health with others around you.



Because my friend, Hannah, didn't believe in talking about her problems with anyone, she found the only way out was to take her own life. She had other problems, but she felt unheard, and it still led to her suicide.



This is the date Hannah Northedge was laid to rest in 2018, after a police inquest into her death at the Dover Cliffs.



I hope this day helps the next person who notices your outfit and gets you talking about mental health, and how important it is to let people close to you know if anything is bothering you.