Curving Clouds by mozette
Photo 5265

Curving Clouds

This morning I stepped into my garden and found this amazing cloud formation.

Just had to snap it.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
