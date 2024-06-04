Sign up
Previous
Photo 5265
Curving Clouds
This morning I stepped into my garden and found this amazing cloud formation.
Just had to snap it.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Tags
clouds
,
mother_nature
,
my_garden
,
my_place
