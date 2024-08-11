Sign up
Previous
Photo 5333
Jenga!!!
Yesterday kids were having the best time playing this great game. But they didn't understand the one who toppled the tower lost, and the other won, who would yell out 'Jenga!'
Oh well... never mind.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5333
photos
15
followers
25
following
1461% complete
5326
5327
5328
5329
5330
5331
5332
5333
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
10th August 2024 12:15pm
Tags
jenga
,
out_and_about
,
laa
