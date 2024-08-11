Previous
Jenga!!! by mozette
Jenga!!!

Yesterday kids were having the best time playing this great game. But they didn't understand the one who toppled the tower lost, and the other won, who would yell out 'Jenga!'

Oh well... never mind.
