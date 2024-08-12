Previous
My Favourite Author by mozette
My Favourite Author

Over the past few years I have been in a big reading slump.

In the last few weeks I've read 'Duma Key', 'Cycle of the Werewolf' and now I'm zooming through 'Joyland'.

I think the slump is disappearing.
12th August 2024

