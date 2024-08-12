Sign up
My Favourite Author
Over the past few years I have been in a big reading slump.
In the last few weeks I've read 'Duma Key', 'Cycle of the Werewolf' and now I'm zooming through 'Joyland'.
I think the slump is disappearing.
12th August 2024
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
reading
books
sai_king
