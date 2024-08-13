Previous
International Left-handed Day by mozette
Photo 5335

International Left-handed Day

Yes. I'm a lefty, so is my older brother, my Mum and my niece... and we're all redheads too.

This is the mug I use for the day. Not the most attractive one, but it's funny.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1461% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise